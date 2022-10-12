Tennis Hall of Fame CEO Martin to resign on Jan. 1

NEWPORT – The International Tennis Hall of Fame’s top executive will be heading south, and not just for the winter.

Todd Martin, who has been the Tennis Hall of Fame’s CEO since 2014, will resign from his position on Jan. 1, 2023. According to the Tennis Hall of Fame, Martin has accepted a new role as the head of tennis for Charleston, S.C.-based tennis assets owner Beemok Capital.

The Tennis Hall of Fame said Martin, during his tenure leading the sporting nonprofit, led the organization during a period of strong growth and placed a large emphasis on digital information and international engagement to share tennis history with the local public and those around the world. Among those initiatives, the Tennis Hall of Fame said, were digitizing a vast museum collection and launching a worldwide fan-voting program for the hall of fame induction.

Also, the Tennis Hall of Fame back in 2018 started TeamFAME, a youth tennis and education program that provides local middle school students with academic support, character building programs and access to tennis, the organization said.

Martin said in a statement it was not an easy decision to resign from the Tennis Hall of Fame as its CEO. He said he came to the organization eight years ago because he was drawn to the opportunity to be in service to tennis and make an impact on the sport.

“I was inspired by the opportunity to do that through the Hall of Fame, and I remain passionate about the [Tennis Hall of Fame’s] work and the power of history to inspire,” Martin said. “In the recruitment process by Beemok, that same sense of inspiration and opportunity to create impact has taken hold of me and encouraged my decision.”

Martin also said he leaves the Tennis Hall of Fame in “very good hands” and there is a “strong strategic plan in place.”

“Thanks in no small measure to Todd’s outstanding work over the past eight years, the [Tennis Hall of Fame] has never been in a better position to make the transition to our own next chapter,” Tennis Hall of Fame board Chairman Mike Goss said in a statement. “Because we are living in one of the most memorable eras in tennis, we have an exciting few years in front of us in fulfilling our mission to preserve the history of tennis and celebrate its champions.”

The Tennis Hall of Fame said a search committee will be formed to fill the organization’s CEO position.

