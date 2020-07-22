Tennis Hall of Fame launches new fundraising campaign to highlight fans

NEWPORT – The International Tennis Hall of Fame Inc. announced July 13 that it is launching a new fundraising campaign to allow fans to be part of the sport via social distancing but also support the organization’s programming.

The initiative, called “Your Name in the Hall of Fame,” will allow fans who donate to the Hall of Fame to have their name and photo incorporated into an interactive exhibit to be shown both in the Hall of Fame’s museum and online, the Hall of Fame said. The organization said the exhibit will chronicle the current pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic – which canceled the Hall of Fame’s annual induction ceremony and tournament this year – and feature the “many dedicated tennis fans around the globe” who support the Hall of Fame.

Donors can also pay tribute to a coach or close tennis friend in the exhibit if they choose to, the Hall of Fame said. Contributions to be part of the initiative start at $25 and can be made by visiting the Hall of Fame’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

