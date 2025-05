Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

NEWPORT – The International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum reopened Wednesday celebrating its $3 million renovation that honors the legacies of its champions and contributors and redefines the guest experience with new state-of-the-art technology.

State and local officials were on hand to cut the ribbon on the upgraded museum, which had been closed since November. The new features include

the reimagining of the Hall of Famers Gallery and the Celebration Gallery, two areas that celebrate the sport’s history and take visitors on an immersive journey through the decades.

“We are ecstatic to unveil these innovative, interactive spaces in the museum and are grateful to those who partnered with us to preserve the history of the game and accomplish these renovations,” said Dan Faber, CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. “We cannot wait to welcome fans from around the world to Newport and our facility to celebrate tennis history and honor some of the sport’s most transformative champions.”

The Hall of Famers Gallery

is a unique space honoring every inductee who has received the ultimate honor in tennis with a new symbol of induction: a cast racquet.

The Celebration Gallery features unique artifacts to help tell the stories of how each generation inspired the next and showcases the Inspirational

Legacies

AR

Experience, an augmented reality sculpture engaging fans of all ages.

Additional areas updated include:

The Majors, presented by Rolex, an interactive journey through the majors narrated by Roger Federer.

The Newport Tennis Traditions Gallery, celebrating the origins of tennis in Newport and its connection to the U.S. Open, featuring the U.S. Open trophies.

The opening of a Legends Lounge, a space for donors and Hall of Famers to gather while in Newport.

An updated Welcome Center, newly renovated Bellevue Boutique and new museum store .

A renovated court-tennis viewing gallery, which details the history and development of racquet sports and overlooks one of just 49 court-tennis facilities worldwide.

The project was funded by a portion of the $12 million Tennis Forever Capital Campaign, which began in 2018.

It is the first renovation project done at the hall of fame since 2015.

The Museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame is open seven days a week [Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day] from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.