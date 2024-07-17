Tennis Hall of Fame slates new men’s and women’s event, separate induction ceremony

NEWPORT –
The International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum’s signature summer event will see a significant revamp next year, including having women play on the hall of fame’s grass courts for the first time in more than three decades.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Tennis Hall of Fame leadership announced the facility will host a new combined men’s and women’s 125-level tournament in 2025, with equal prize money, to replace the men’s 250-level event that is being dropped from the ATP schedule
after this week.
The combined Hall of Fame Open scheduled for July 6-13, 2025, will be the only grass-court women’s tournament outside of Europe. It’s the first time the hall will host a women’s pro tournament since the 1990 Virginia Slims of Newport.
Additionally, the Tennis Hall of Fame will move its enshrinement ceremony to August starting next year to better capture the attention of the tennis world on the eve of the U.S. Open.
The hall for decades has hosted a men’s tournament the week after Wimbledon, with the Hall of Fame inductions held on Saturday along with the semifinals. Leander Paes, Vijay Amritraj and Richard Evans will be inducted into the hall this week in conjunction with the final edition of the 250 tournament.
“We … are thrilled to provide fans with double the tennis starting next summer,” tournament director Brewer Rowe said. “We think it will be absolutely phenomenal.”
Rowe told Providence Business News on Wednesday the Tennis Hall of Fame wants to represent the entire sport. Plus, Tennis Hall of Fame leadership were frequently asked why women – who are inducted into the hall of fame – weren’t playing competitively at the hall of fame and when it will return, Rowe said.
Along with promoting gender equity, including having equal prize money for men and women, Rowe said the Tennis Hall of Fame was presented an opportunity to combine the two tournament groups and “couldn’t pass it up.” Also, the event welcoming both genders competing is “more appealing” to companies and organizations, and the Tennis Hall of Fame believes it has a chance for more partners signing up to be a part of the new event.
“Both the WTA and ATP Challenger tours were wholly supportive of becoming the second combined professional tennis challenger-level event here in North America,” Rowe said. “It is a sport for both genders and the hall of fame couldn’t be happier to support both brands.”
Rowe says the Tennis Hall of Fame’s current sponsor agreement with Infosys Ltd. runs through next spring. The organization is currently negotiating to further the partnership, he said.
Rowe also said the hall of fame, with this new event, will help inspire a new generation of tennis players and fans. He said the ATP Challenger and WTA 125 levels feature up-and-coming talent and being showcased in the City by the Sea will help advance the sport.
The separation of the Hall of Fame Open and the induction ceremonies could also lead to the Tennis Hall of Fame welcoming more people to visit and experience the events. Rowe said various tennis legends, including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, “deserve a celebration that is unique of their careers,” hence the want to honor those who devoted their lives to the sport in standalone events.
“To layer those legends in with professional tennis [competition], the juxtaposition did not work,” Rowe said. “So, the plan was to decouple them.”
Rowe said it costs around $2.5 million to run the Hall of Fame Open, and the event generates $2.5 million through ticket sales, corporate sponsors, media and television rights. He expects the event costs and revenue will remain the same with the new tournament format next year.
The current Hall of Fame Open has been sold out the last three days, Rowe said, with around 3,500 to 4,000 people taking in tennis on the hall of fame’s grounds. Unlike the hall of fame’s upcoming renovations
, the organization, Rowe says, does not have any immediate plans to expand capacity at the tennis stadium and viewing areas.
But the door on possibly increasing capacity at the tennis facilities isn’t fully closed.
“It’s a possibility [to increase capacity], but it’s not in our immediate plans. Everything is on the table, but we don’t envision building more stands for 2025,” Rowe said. When asked if the new event results in increased public demand to attend and adding more seats could be further discussed down the line, Rowe said “100%.”
