Tentative agreement between Providence, firefighters union includes pay increase and higher pension contributions

PROVIDENCE – Providence firefighters are poised to see their annual pay increase while contributing more to the city pension plan under a tentative contract agreement between the city and the firefighters union announced on Tuesday.

The five-year contract, which still requires approval by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 799 and the Providence City Council, calls for annual 4% wage increases beginning July 1, 2022. Firefighters would also incrementally increase their contributions to the city pension fund each year, reaching 16% of their salary by the fifth year – the highest contribution rate for any public safety union in the state, the city said in a news release.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in a statement lauded the agreement as a step toward addressing the city’s beleaguered pension fund, which remains severely underfunded.

“This agreement achieves significant pension reform as a means for longer-term financial stability for the city and recognizes the hard work of our Providence firefighters,” Elorza said.

Derek Silva, president of the Providence firefighters union, also highlighted the wage increases as “clear recognition of the commitment our members demonstrate day in and day out.”

The tentative agreement also includes changes to health care plans, including a four-tiered plan with co-share increases for active members and future retirees, the release stated.

The current contract between the city and the firefighters union is slated to end June 30, 2022.