JOHNSTON – Texas-based EthosEnergy has signed a multiyear agreement to run the Rhode Island State Energy Center on Shun Pike.

EthosEnergy will provide operation and maintenance services, including health, safety,

environmental and NERC compliance, 24/7 remote monitoring, IT/OT services, human resources and procurement support for the largest gas plant in Rhode Island.

The energy center is a

two-by-one combined-cycle gas turbine, 609-megawatt power plant. Powered by two SGT6-5000F gas turbines and one GE D11 steam turbine, the facility plays a critical role in the regional energy mix serving the ISO New England market.

In January,

Shell Energy North America L.P., a subsidiary of Shell PLC, completed its purchase of the power plant an undisclosed amount. The plant began commercial operations in 2002.

“This agreement with Rhode Island State Energy Center is a testament to the strength of our O&M team and capabilities to manage critical energy infrastructure,” said EthosEnergy CEO Ana Amicarella. “It reflects our commitment to safety, operational excellence, continuous improvement and innovation, and reinforces our role as a trusted partner in driving reliability and performance as the industry evolves.”

The private equity investor Carlyle Group had previously held a majority ownership of the plant with a 51% stake.

The remaining 49% was controlled by a subsidiary of the Electricity Generating Public Co., which purchased the plant from Entergy Wholesale Commodities in 2015 for $490 million, Providence Business News reported

in October

. Entergy had owned the plant since 2011.