Textron CFO to retire, current VP to take over role

PROVIDENCE – Frank T. Connor will retire as chief financial officer of Textron Inc. in February 2025 and will be succeeded by David Rosenberg.

In its filing to the Security and Exchange Commission on Oct. 23, Rosenberg, who is currently Textron’s vice president, will succeed Connor on March 1, 2025.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Frank for his outstanding leadership over the past 15 years,” said Scott Donnelly, Textron chairman and CEO. “We are grateful for the significant contributions he has made across Textron in helping to drive financial and operational excellence.”

Rosenberg has more than 24 years of experience in the aviation industry.

Prior to his current role, he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Textron Aviation from 2018 to January 2024, having previously held leadership positions in finance at Textron Aviation. Following Textron’s acquisition of Beechcraft in 2014, as Textron Aviation’s vice president of integration and strategy, Rosenberg led the successful merger and integration of Beechcraft and Textron’s Cessna Aircraft business, which created today’s Textron Aviation segment.

Prior to Textron’s acquisition of Beechcraft, Rosenberg held a series of leadership positions in financial planning, business management, strategic planning and operations with Beechcraft and its predecessor companies.

“I am proud to welcome David as our new CFO,” Donnelly said. “With his extensive background in financial management, including his leadership of the finance organization at Textron Aviation, and his deep understanding of our business, he is the ideal leader to step into this role.”