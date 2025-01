Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

Start the New Year off Right! Register today. Limited tickets remain.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. has unveiled a new line of autonomous maritime surface vessels. Announced on Jan. 13, the TSUNAMI gasoline-powered vessels have a payload capacity of 1,000 pounds and have 24-, 25-, and 28-foot variant hulls. They are deployable up to Sea State 4 with ranges varying between 600 nautical miles to more than

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. has unveiled a new line of autonomous maritime surface vessels.

Announced on Jan. 13, the TSUNAMI

gasoline-powered vessels have a payload capacity of 1,000 pounds and have 24-, 25-, and 28-foot variant hulls.

They are deployable up to Sea State 4 with ranges varying between 600 nautical miles to more than 1,000 nautical miles, with a path to scale to both new vessel sizes and configurations.

Textron Systems developed the TSUNAMI family of products with its proven CUSV-based [Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle] autonomy control system and by utilizing Brunswick Corp’s reliable, high-performance vessels.

The vessels are designed to meet the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies, Textron said in a news release.

Textron "understands how to design, integrate, field and support autonomous systems across the air, land and sea domains, because we are unique in having done that,” said Textron’s Senior Vice President, Air, Land and Sea Systems David Phillips. “Combining this expertise with the capability, demonstrated capacity and affordability of Brunswick’s commercial shipbuilding know-how allows us to provide ... customers with powerful maritime force strength at speed and at scale.”