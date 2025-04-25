Textron reports $207M profit in Q1, up 3% year over year

TEXTRON INC. reported a $207 million net income in the first quarter of 2025, a 3% increase from $201 million last year. 

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. reported a $207 million net income in the first quarter of 2025, a 3% increase from $201 million last year. The company reported a profit of $1.13 per diluted share, up from $1.03 one year prior.  The maker of Cessna planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.31 billion, a 5.4%

