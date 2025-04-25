Textron reports $207M profit in Q1, up 3% year over year

Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. reported a $207 million net income in the first quarter of 2025, a 3% increase from $201 million last year. The company reported a profit of $1.13 per diluted share, up from $1.03 one year prior. The maker of Cessna planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.31 billion, a 5.4%

The maker of Cessna planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.31 billion, a 5.4% increase from the $3.14 billion reported the year prior. The result topped Wall Street expectations. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $3.25 billion.

"In the quarter, we saw strong growth in both military and commercial product lines at Bell," said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly. "At Aviation, operations continued to improve as the factory progressed toward pre-strike performance levels while ramping production. At Textron Specialized Vehicles, we completed the sale of the Powersports business, including the Arctic Cat brand and its operations."

Textron Aviation revenue totaled $1.2 billion, up $24 million from last year's first quarter, largely reflecting higher aftermarket parts and services revenue of $27 million.

Bell revenue totaled $983 million, up $256 million from the first quarter of 2024. The revenue increase in the quarter was driven by higher military revenues of $154 million, primarily due to higher volume from the U.S. Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft program and military sustainment programs, and higher commercial revenues of $102 million, primarily due to higher volume and mix.

Textron Systems revenue was $296 million, down $10 million from last year's first quarter, largely due to lower volume, which included the impact of the cancellation of the U.S. Army's Shadow unmanned aircraft program in 2024, partially offset by higher volume for the Ship-to-Shore Connector air-cushioned land craft program.

Industrial segment revenue totaled $792 million, down $100 million from last year's first quarter, largely due to lower volume and mix. Textron Specialized Vehicles' revenues decreased $62 million, reflecting lower volume and mix, and Kautex revenues decreased $38 million, largely due to lower volume.

Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.20 per share. Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.