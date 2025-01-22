Textron’s annual profit down 10.6% in 2024

TOPICS
Textron announced on Dec. 20 it has paused production of its of Powersports product line within its industrial segment’s specialized-vehicle business due to weak demand.
The unit manufactures snowmobiles and recreational off-road vehicles, as well as parts and accessories for those vehicles, under the Arctic Cat brand. Textron’s specialized-vehicles portfolio also includes brands such as E-Z-GO, Jacobsen, Cushman and Textron Ground Support Equipment.
As a result of this, management approved additional actions at the industrial segment under Textron’s 2023 restructuring plan. Total pretax special charges related to the 2023 restructuring plan are now expected to increase from the previously announced range of $165 million to $170 million to a range of $190 million to $205 million.Segment revenues: