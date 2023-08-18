The A.I. angst: Businesses, workers grapple with navigating uncharted tech territory

By
-
Theresa Barzyk, owner of TIB Creative Studio, showing how she works with AI software in the design process. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
For most of the 10 years she has operated TIB Creative Studio LLC in Providence, graphic designer Theresa Barzyk has relied on a low-tech questionnaire given to new clients to spark project ideas. But lately, she’s used another method, too. When Barzyk finds herself stuck creatively, she’s found that consulting with ChatGPT can nudge the…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display