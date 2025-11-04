The Bessette Veloso Team Announces Move to William Raveis Real Estate and NAI Advisors

Providence, RI — 11/5/2025 — The Bessette Veloso Team, a leading real estate group formerly affiliated with Residential Properties, is proud to announce its transition to William Raveis Real Estate and NAI Advisors. This strategic move marks an exciting new chapter in the team’s continued growth and commitment to providing exceptional service to clients across Rhode Island and beyond.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Scott Veloso. “We believe that joining William Raveis and NAI Advisors best aligns with our long-term vision and how we see our business evolving over the next decade. Our clients remain at the heart of everything we do, and this move enables us to serve them with even greater resources, technology, and support.”

Over the past several years, the Bessette Veloso Team has averaged approximately $30 million in annual sales and completed 200–250 apartment rentals each year, reflecting their strong market presence and results-driven approach.

With this transition, the team will continue to specialize in both residential and commercial real estate, offering clients the same dedication, expertise, and trusted guidance that have defined their success.

For more information or assistance with your real estate needs, please contact the Bessette Veloso Team at (401) 368-4485, (401) 601-1331, or email bvrealestate25@gmail.com.

About the Bessette Veloso Team

The Bessette Veloso Team is a top-performing real estate group with extensive experience in residential and commercial sales and leasing. Known for their client-focused approach and consistent results, the team has earned a strong reputation for excellence across Rhode Island’s competitive real estate market. To learn more, please visit thebessettevelosogroup.raveis.com.

About William Raveis Real Estate

William Raveis is the number one privately held real estate brokerage in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina, and named Top Brokerage 2023 in the United States by Inman, the voice of REALTORS® and industry news. With over 4,500 sales associates and 140 office locations, for over 50 years, the family-owned company has been delivering comprehensive real estate, mortgage, and insurance services to customers and clients from Maine to Florida. To learn more, please visit www.raveis.com.

thebessettevelosogroup.raveis.com