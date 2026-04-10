THE BIG BUY-IN: What the story behind the millionaire snapping up R.I. restaurants?

By
-
CALLING  THE SHOTS: Nicholas Schorsch visits The Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant in Newport. Schorsch is CEO of the Heritage Group, which has purchased two dozen Rhode Island restaurants in recent years, including the Brick Alley Pub.  PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
CALLING  THE SHOTS: Nicholas Schorsch visits The Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant in Newport. Schorsch is CEO of the Heritage Group, which has purchased two dozen Rhode Island restaurants in recent years, including the Brick Alley Pub.  PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO

In Rhode Island’s hospitality sector, few people are as polarizing as Nicholas Schorsch. Over the last five years, his company Heritage Group has gobbled up a long list of iconic establishments such as The Red Parrot and The Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant in Newport, Olneyville New York Systems Inc. and The Old Canteen in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Spring Forward: Expanding Access to Health and Wellness

As winter gives way to spring, many people take the opportunity to refocus on their…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display