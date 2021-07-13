The Equity Institute named 2021 Champion in Action

PROVIDENCE – Citizens Bank and WJAR-TV NBC 10 named The Equity Institute as one of the recipients of its 2021 Champions in Action awards, according to a news release.

The recognition comes with $35,000, as well as advertising and volunteer support.

The Equity Institute is a Providence-based nonprofit that offers diversity, equity and inclusion training for educators and leaders in education. The institute has also started a fellowship in partnership with College Unbound and the Rhode Island School for Progressive Education to help teaching assistants and noncertified school professionals get their college degrees and teaching certifications.

The Champions in Action program recognizes local nonprofits for their community contributions. Since 2002, the program has provided $9.9 million in funding to 350 nonprofits.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.