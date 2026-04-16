‘The Gilded Age’ returning to Newport for fourth season

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THE R.I. FILM & Television Office announced Thursday the popular HBO television series “The Gilded Age” is returning to film in Newport for season 4.

NEWPORT – “The Gilded Age” is returning to Rhode Island for a fourth season.  The R.I. Film & Television Office announced Thursday the popular HBO television series is returning to film in Newport’s mansions and streets.  “Rhode Island is fortunate because we have superb collaborative partners in both the public and private sectors who enjoy building

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