‘The Gilded Age’ returning to Newport for fourth season

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NEWPORT – “The Gilded Age” is returning to Rhode Island for a fourth season. The R.I. Film & Television Office announced Thursday the popular HBO television series is returning to film in Newport’s mansions and streets. “Rhode Island is fortunate because we have superb collaborative partners in both the public and private sectors who enjoy building

NEWPORT

– “The Gilded Age” is returning to Rhode Island for a fourth season.

The R.I. Film & Television Office announced Thursday the popular HBO television series is returning to film in Newport’s mansions and streets.

“Rhode Island is fortunate because we have superb collaborative partners in both the public and private sectors who enjoy building a positive environment for the creative economy to shine,” R.I. Film & Television Office Executive Director Steven Feinberg said.

“We are grateful to HBO for choosing to make television history here while providing jobs for many local artists and hard-working technicians.”

"The Gilded Age" is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Feinberg did confirm with Providence Business News Thursday that the production would be tapping into the state’s motion picture tax incentive program, which offers tax credits of up to 30% on local production costs to eligible projects.

he actual amount of the budget and qualified costs will not be determined until the production concludes and the audit is completed.

"Once the credit certificate is given to the production company after the full administrative process, then the actual amounts will be published on the division of taxation website Aug. 15 of that year," Feinberg said.

Set in late 1800s New York City and Newport, the series has been acclaimed for its rendering of the era’s social scene and growing conflicts between elite old-money heirs and the newly rich.

Season four will include stars Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Audra McDonald and Phylicia Rashad, according to the release.

“We are incredibly thankful for all of the collaborations we have in Rhode Island – from Steven Feinberg at the Film & Television Office, and those in state and city government, to Trudy Coxe and Phil Pelletier at the Newport Preservation Society and to the owners of numerous homes and businesses that welcomed us for housing, feeding and holding our cast and crew,” said executive producer David Crockett.

Also recently filmed in Rhode Island, Evolution Media’s “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” is now being shown on Bravo and streaming on Peacock. Filming for that show took place across the state last summer.

“The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” is the 32nd installment of the franchise, according to the Internet Movie Database. U.S. cities used include Beverly Hills, New York, Miami and Salt Lake City.

However, Fineberg added t