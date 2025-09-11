The Haversham in Westerly sells for $2.54M

WESTERLY – A popular wedding venue and restaurant site known as The Haversham recently sold for $2.54 million, making it the biggest commercial real estate sale in Washington County in 2025 thus far, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The sale of the 336 Post Road property also marks the second-highest commercial sale in the state year to date, according to Mott & Chace.

The Haversham was built in 1830 and first served as a tavern, the real estate firm said. The facility later underwent a significant renovation, including improvements to the original structures and a landscape redesign, incorporating features such as waterfalls, stone archways, a pond and specimen plantings, the firm said.

There are two buildings on the site, one known as The Haversham House, which is a wedding venue, and another known as The Haversham Tavern, which is a 225-seat restaurant. In total between the two buildings, there is 16,500 square feet of retail space, Mott & Chace said.

Haversham Tavern offers live music and several bars, including a new oyster bar, the firm said.

In addition to the two buildings, the property includes 14 acres of land, including an outdoor lounge, a bar, a concert venue and volleyball courts, with the outdoor area referred to as The Shamlot, the firm said.

The new owners said they plan to continue operating the wedding venue and restaurant business.

“We are honored and grateful to report, as of this morning, we purchased one of Westerly’s treasures from Ms. Denise Siravo,” new owner John Bellone said in a post on Instagram. “The Haversham is a historic and beloved landmark in our community and we fully intend to preserve her integrity. The American tavern fare at affordable pricing will continue. We are deeply aware of what The Haversham means to you because it means a great deal to my family and I as well.”

Bellone said he will soon be addressing deferred maintenance issues to the buildings, including carpeting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, kitchen equipment, a new roof and more.

“The future is bright for The Haversham, but we have lots of work to do,” Bellone said.

The new owner said The Haversham Tavern will be temporarily closed so he can address these issues and train staff on a new computer system. Bellone said he anticipated a reopening to take place in early September.

“The Haversham House will not close and will remain open for events,” Bellone said.

The property was most recently valued by Westerly assessors in 2024 as being worth $2.54 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The buyers were represented by Gregory Arakelian, sales associate for Mott & Chace. The sellers were represented by Mike Sweeney, Kate Greenman and Michelle Kirby, of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Mary’s Haversham Inn Inc., a Rhode Island corporation based in Narragansett, and it was purchased by John Bellone, of Westerly.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.