THE HIGH-END REVIVAL: Sales of luxury homes rebound to record level despite lack of supply

By
-
SHINING EXAMPLE: The shingle-style house known as Fowler’s Rocks in Jamestown, which includes a sweeping 6-acre yard on the east shoreline of the island, was the highest-priced house sale in Rhode Island in 2024 at $12.25 million.  COURTESY COMPASS INC.
SHINING EXAMPLE: The shingle-style house known as Fowler’s Rocks in Jamestown, which includes a sweeping 6-acre yard on the east shoreline of the island, was the highest-priced house sale in Rhode Island in 2024 at $12.25 million.  COURTESY COMPASS INC.

Rhode Island’s real estate market was a big double-edged sword in 2024, and it’s not clear if that’s ­going to change anytime soon. After a two-year decline, the number of sales of high-end homes rebounded last year to a record level in the Ocean State. A total of 734 single-family homes sold with a price

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display