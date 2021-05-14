The John E. Fogarty Foundation Announces 2021 Grant Recipients

PROVIDENCE – The John E. Fogarty Foundation for Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) is pleased to award more than $175,000 in grants to 31 Rhode Island non-profit organizations, serving more than 10,000 individuals. The Foundation’s mission is to support agencies that provide services to improve and enhance the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities within Rhode Island.

2021 Grant recipients include: Access Point RI, Access Speech, The Arc of Blackstone Valley, Autism Project, Bishop Hendricken Options Program, Camp Jori, Children’s Friend & Service, Common Fence Point Improvement Association, Epilepsy Foundation New England, Episcopal Conference Center, Festival Ballet Providence, The Fogarty Center, Gateways to Change, J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center, Looking Upwards, The Miracle Project – New England, Newport County YMCA, Olean Center, PLAN RI, ProAbility, Providence Children’s Museum, ReFocus, Inc., RI Developmental Disabilities Council, RIPIN, Sail To Prevail, Salve Regina University, Seven Hills Rhode Island, Shri Service Corps, Special Olympics RI, URI Xtreme Inclusion, and the YMCA of Pawtucket.

“While this year has presented unimaginable challenges, it has also highlighted the commitment of the organizations we support. We applaud their ability to adapt quickly under the constraints brought on by COVID-19 to continue to provide essential programming and services to better the lives of Rhode Islanders with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).” said Foundation Chair, Mary Fogarty McAndrew. The Foundation raises money each year thanks to generous donors as well as through the annual Fogarty Foundation Golf Invitational. Due to COVID-19 the Invitational had to be canceled for a second year.

About the Fogarty Foundation

In 1964, Congressman John E. Fogarty of the Second Congressional District in Rhode Island incorporated the John E. Fogarty Foundation. The Congressman’s goal was to improve the quality of life for Rhode Islanders with developmental disabilities by funding innovative programs. For over 55 years the Foundation has awarded grants annually to various institutions and organizations that serve Rhode Islanders with disabilities.

For more information visit www.fogartyfoundation.org