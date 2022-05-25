The John E. Fogarty Foundation Announces 2022 Grant Recipients

May 24, 2022: Providence, RI — The John E. Fogarty Foundation for Persons with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) is pleased to award over $200,000 in grants to 37 Rhode Island non-profits, serving over 7,000 people with I/DD. The Foundation’s mission is to support organizations that provide services to improve and enhance the quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) in Rhode Island.

“We are thrilled to be able to fund a record number of grants this year and continue to be inspired by the commitment of the organizations that we support. The continuum of care that we have seen over the last two years reminds us of the dedicated work that is being done by so many here in Rhode Island to better the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities” said Foundation Chair, Mary Fogarty McAndrew.

The Foundation raises funds each year thanks to many generous donors. After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Foundation is happy to resume the Golf Invitational, the organization’s single largest fundraising event, on June 27 at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford.

2022 Grant recipients include: Access Point RI, Access Speech, The Arc Bristol County, The Arc Rhode Island, Arts Alive!, The Autism Project, Best Buddies MA/RI, Bishop Hendricken Options Program, Camp Jori, Children’s Friend & Service, Common Fence Point Improvement Association, Epilepsy Foundation New England, Episcopal Conference Center, Festival Ballet Providence, The Fogarty Center, Gateways to Change, Gnome Surf, Goodwill of Southern New England, Groden Center, J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center, Living in Fulfilling Environments (LI.F.E.), Looking Upwards, Newport County YMCA, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Olean Center, PLAN RI, ReFocus, Inc., RI Developmental Disabilities Council, RIPIN, Sail To Prevail, Salve Regina University, Seven Hills Rhode Island, Shri Service Corps, Special Olympics RI, University of Rhode Island, We Share Hope, and the YMCA of Pawtucket.

About the Fogarty Foundation

In 1964, Congressman John E. Fogarty of the Second Congressional District in Rhode Island incorporated the John E. Fogarty Foundation with the $8,000 honorarium he received that year from the Joseph P. Kennedy Foundation for his “outstanding contribution to leadership” in the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The Congressman’s goal was to fund innovative programs to improve the quality of life for Rhode Islanders with (I/DD). For over 55 years the Foundation has awarded grants annually to various institutions and organizations that serve Rhode Islanders with I/DD. In recent years the Foundation has awarded more than $1.7 million in grant funding. For more information visit www.fogartyfoundation.org

