The Miriam earns top teaching hospital recognition 3 years in a row

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital has been named a Top Hospital by a national organization that rates health care safety and quality.

The Leapfrog Group included The Miriam in its top teaching hospitals category, an honor that the hospital has earned for three consecutive years.

It was the only hospital in Rhode Island to make the top hospitals list. Nationwide, 120 hospitals were recognized out of 2,100 applicants. Of those selected, 55 were named top teaching hospitals.

The announcement was made last week in Washington, D.C. Selected hospitals were evaluated on a rigorous set of standards, including infection rates, safe surgical practices and ability to prevent medication errors.

Leapfrog also recently gave The Miriam an “A” grade for the eighth year in a row during its semiannual ratings.

“This is a big deal,” said Arthur J. Sampson, The Miriam’s president. “Our top priority, day in and day out, is the care of our patients and their safety. Leapfrog shares that same focus and is highly regarded for its hospital ratings. To be named to its list of top hospitals is not just an honor, it’s an affirmation of how our team at The Miriam – from board members to support staff, medical providers to management – works successfully and collaboratively to deliver care that’s on par with the best hospitals in the country.”

The Miriam earned a number of high-profile honors this year, including being named a 2019-20 Best Regional Hospital and Top Hospital in Rhode Island by U.S. News & World Report. The publication also rated The Miriam’s urology program No. 27 out of a list of 50 nationwide.