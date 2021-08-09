The Miriam honors 3 doctors at annual ceremony

PROVIDENCE – Three doctors at The Miriam Hospital have been honored for their work in separate specialties.

Dr. Karen Tashima was named the hospital’s 2021 Charles C.J. Carpenter, M.D., Outstanding Physician of the Year, Dr. Kwame Dapaah-Afriyie received the Riesman Family Excellence in Teaching Award and Dr. Richard Besdine was presented with the Charles “Bud” Kahn, M.D., Lifetime Leadership Award.

Tashima, an infectious disease specialist and director of clinical trials at The Miriam’s Immunology Center, also cares for hospitalized patients.

Tashima has been heavily involved in the hospital’s and state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She is the principal investigator for a phase three clinical trial of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and has served on the Lifespan COVID-19 Vaccine Committee and the governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee.

In addition, Tashima led two studies into the effectiveness of Gilead Remdesivir as a treatment for moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.

Dapaah-Afriyie, a hospitalist, is the director of a hospitalist program which he and his colleagues created in 1997 at The Miriam.

He is a professor of medicine at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and a past recipient of the hospital’s physician of the year award.

Besdine, a geriatrician, recently retired from his post as director of the division of geriatrics and palliative medicine in the department of medicine and chief of geriatrics for Lifespan Corp., which owns The Miriam.

He also served as the first chief medical officer and director of the Health Standards and Quality Bureau for the Health Care Financing Administration, the predecessor to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Besdine is now a professor of medicine and health services policy and practice at Brown.

The Miriam Hospital Medical Staff Association sponsors the physician of the year and the lifetime leadership award, while the teaching award was created in 2007 by a gift from the Riesman family.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.