The Miriam Hospital gains approval for $125M renovation

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital recently announced it received Certificate of Need approval for a $125 million renovation project.

The approval comes on the recommendation of the Health Services Council to the R.I. Department of Health. The project will update the hospital’s emergency department and inpatient units.

“Receiving this approval marks a crucial step forward in our steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and advancing medical excellence,” said Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam Hospital and chief quality executive of Brown University Health, which operates The Miriam. “Our current building, now over 100 years old, can no longer adequately support the demands of modern patient care. In addition, our emergency department is a fragmented space that no longer supports efficient patient flow and the highest levels of communication we strive to deliver to those who have come to rely on us for their care. These much-needed renovations will create a safe, comfortable environment that prioritizes the health and well-being of our community.”

Work is scheduled to start in the spring and will consist of three phases over the next three years. This approach is meant to reduce disruptions to patient care and surrounding communities.

The first phase involves demolishing the hospital campus’s oldest building to create space for a new emergency department and private patient rooms. The majority of the project’s funding comes from a centennial capital fundraising campaign.

“As a cornerstone of our community, The Miriam Hospital has always been committed to delivering exceptional care. This investment reflects Brown University Health’s unwavering dedication to modernizing our facilities, advancing health care and improving outcomes for everyone we serve” said John Fernandez, CEO and president of Brown University Health.

The renovation project includes increased privacy, as the bed capacity will remain the same, but renovations will allow for more patient rooms, infection control measures and an environment that’s better for recovery; a new emergency department focused on efficiency and patient flow that will reduce wait times and improve critical care processes and provider communication; and enhanced geriatric care with the goal of becoming one of just a few emergency departments in New England to be geriatric accredited.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.