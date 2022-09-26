The Miriam Hospital raises over $835K at annual Gala and Auction

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital raised more than $835,000 at its annual Gala and Auction event on Sep. 10, a disco-themed event that attracted more than 400 guests.

Money raised at the event will contribute to the creation of a lung cancer screening and nodule program at the hospital.

The event, returning in person for the first time since 2019, took place at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, transforming the place into “a Boogie Wonderland,” according to a news release by the hospital.

“We are fortunate to have the most generous and caring donor community a hospital could ever hope for, and that unwavering support was on full display throughout the return of our gala,” said Dr. Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam Hospital. “Philanthropy makes a difference in our work each and every day, and I could not be more grateful for our community’s commitment to caring for one another.”

The $420,950 raised through auctions and fund-a-need will go toward the creation of The Lung Cancer Screening and Nodule Program, a new program that will provide “screening, coordinated care and navigation” for patients.

Sponsorship and ticket sales will go toward The Miriam’s Greatest Needs Fund for a New Generation, which supports patient care services, educational programs and research projects, The Miriam said.

