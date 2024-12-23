The Miriam Hospital receives 7th consecutive Magnet designation

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital recently announced that it earned Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program – joining only three other hospitals worldwide to do so.

The recognition is considered the gold standard for nursing excellence and offers consumers a benchmark for determining quality of care.

“We are incredibly honored to achieve our seventh consecutive Magnet designation, a testament to the unwavering dedication, skill and compassion of our nursing team and health care professionals,” said Maria Ducharme, president and chief quality executive. “This recognition reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to providing exceptional care to our patients and community. Together, we set the standard for innovation, collaboration and quality in health care, proving that extraordinary care is not just our mission but our legacy.”

To get the Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a process that requires participation from leadership and staff. This includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit and a review by the Commission on the Magnet Recognition Program. Health care organizations must reapply for the recognition every four years.

- Advertisement -

“Being a Magnet nurse at The Miriam Hospital means having access to unparalleled opportunities for professional growth, steadfast leadership support and a true sense of camaraderie at the hospital,” said Angela Lavoie, a registered nurse at The Miriam Hospital. “I work alongside a team of dedicated health care professionals committed to delivering exceptional patient care and making a lasting positive impact on the lives of all those who walk through our doors.”

This year the hospital was recognized for outperforming benchmarks in eight specific areas: succession planning in nurse manager roles, professional board certifications, advanced nursing degrees, workforce optimization, workforce safety, hospital-acquired pressure injuries, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and surgical errors.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the relentless dedication, expertise and compassion of our extraordinary nursing team. For decades, our nurses have set the gold standard in patient care, driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and embodying the values of excellence and integrity that define our hospital,” said Seanna Zimmerman, acting chief nursing officer at The Miriam Hospital. “Receiving a seventh Magnet designation is not just a recognition of past accomplishments but a challenge to continue raising the bar, leading advancements in care delivery, and inspiring the next generation of nurses and nurse leaders. This moment belongs to every nurse, caregiver and team member who has contributed to building a culture of excellence at The Miriam Hospital. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to improving lives, advancing health and delivering unparalleled care to the community we are privileged to serve.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.