The Nature Conservancy purchases 28 acres near Tillinghast Pond

WEST GREENWICH – A 28-acre section of forest adjacent to the Tillinghast Pond Management Area and Wickaboxet Management Area has been protected via acquisition, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and The Nature Conservancy announced on Friday.

The land was purchased for $265,000 by the conservancy. DEM provided $206,000 towards the purchase, including $154,500 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Restoration Program. The conservancy said that the remaining funds were contributed by West Greenwich Land Trust and $51,500 from state Open Space Bonds.

The Tillinghast Pond Management Area and Wickaboxet Management Area are a combined 2,370 acres of protected land.

The acquisition prevented the construction of two new homes within 800 feet of the main trailhead in the Tillinghast Pond Management Area, DEM said. It also protects the last unprotected tributary stream to Phillips Brook.

“I am delighted that we’ve been able to protect this priority habitat at Tillinghast Pond and enhance recreational opportunities for the public,” said DEM Director Janet Coit. “Preserving Rhode Island’s natural assets enhances our quality of life and helps support sustainable communities. Tillinghast is one of the best spots for hiking, bird-watching, hunting and just being outdoors enjoying nature.

The property will be incorporated into the Tillinghast area, which is owned by TNC, and managed in partnership with DEM and West Greenwich.