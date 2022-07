Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

When you mess with Mother Nature, she tends to mess back. Rampant inflation is just the latest example of what should now be common knowledge: We will never create an economic system better than free markets. Ignoring this sage wisdom, Americans have gone on a two-decade purge of the free market’s safety valves by ushering…