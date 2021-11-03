The Rhode Island Health Center Association Announces Elena Nicolella as New Leader

The Rhode Island Health Center Association (RIHCA) announces the appointment of Elena Nicolella as the President and Chief Executive Officer effective 11/29/2021.

Ms. Nicolella’s experience includes the role of Medicaid Director at the Rhode Island Office of Health and Human Services, policy work at the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services in the Boston Region 1 Office, and most recently as the Executive Director of New England States Consortium Systems Organization (NESCO). In addition, Ms. Nicolella has been the Chair of the Providence Community Health Center Board of Directors.