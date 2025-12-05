THE TOLL OF TARIFFS: Factories under strain as they try to counteract higher duties

If there was one thing Rose Wood had been able to count on as a buyer at Pawtucket manufacturer Neocorp Inc., it was that prices for raw materials would increase each year, but usually in predictable amounts. In 2025, that has gone out the window. And the uncertainty is causing stress for the family-owned maker

If there was one thing Rose Wood had been able to count on as a buyer at Pawtucket manufacturer Neocorp Inc., it was that prices for raw materials would increase each year, but usually in predictable amounts. In 2025, that has gone out the window. And the uncertainty is causing stress for the family-owned maker of standard and technical ropes and bungee cords. “I used to know that the price of yarn was going to go up 5% every year,” Wood said recently. “But now … it’s really hard to plan when you don’t even know what materials are going to cost.” Neocorp isn’t alone. To varying degrees, manufacturers across the region have been grappling for months with the import tariff increases first enacted in April by the Trump administration. In many cases, the hikes on goods arriving from various countries have pushed costs on imported raw materials and components higher, caused supply chain disruptions, ramped up pricing pressures and created competitive disadvantages for companies doing business globally.

