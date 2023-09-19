The Wolf School Celebrates 25 Years

East Providence Mayor Roberto DaSilva delivers congratulatory citation

September 15, 2023 [East Providence, RI] – In celebration of its 25th anniversary, The Wolf School was thrilled to host students, families, staff, and East Providence Mayor Roberto DaSilva for a special All School Assembly.

Mayor DaSilva spoke with the Wolf community and presented Head of School, Anna Johnson, with a special citation from the City of East Providence. “Since 1999 you have been providing individualized instruction, hands-on learning, and strong home and school partnerships to hundreds of families,” Mayor DaSilva shared. “That is 25 years of making the Wolf School the best it can be for our children. We wish you great success in the next 25 years of teaching children to become successful, secure learners.”

“It was such an honor to have Mayor DaSilva join us as we celebrate 25 years of Wolf,” Johnson said. “We feel so honored to be a part of the East Providence community and feel lucky to be able to call East Providence our home.”

After opening its doors in 1999 to 3 students in a rented space on the East Side of Providence, the Wolf School has grown tremendously throughout the years. Relocating to its current location in East Providence in 2004, the Wolf School now educates 75 students from all over Rhode Island and Massachusetts. “It’s remarkable to be able to celebrate our 25th year,” Johnson said. “We wouldn’t be here without the incredible support of our families, alumni, staff, and community of supporters. Over the past 25 years, we’ve been able to change the lives of hundreds of students and their families because of our community.”

About The Wolf School

Celebrating its 25th year, the Wolf School is a private special education K-8 school in East Providence, RI, that inspires Complex Learners to discover confidence, compassion, and a love of learning to reach their full potential. Wolf addresses the needs of children with multiple diagnoses and complex learning profiles using a skillfully designed Immersion Model©. This approach “immerses” an occupational therapist and speech therapist in the classroom to work directly alongside the special education teacher, building a trilogy of clinical input into the curriculum. Our teams provide individualized instruction in small groups, targeted movement activities to increase focus and ready students for learning, strategies for social/emotional regulation, sensory supports, and hands-on experiential learning. With this approach, children who cannot manage a traditional classroom environment reduce their school stress and anxiety, gain confidence, and achieve academic and social success.

thewolfschool.org