Theresa Moore named to Rhode Island Foundation Board of Directors

Theresa Moore has been named to the Board of Directors of the Rhode Island Foundation. As the state’s largest funder of nonprofit organizations, the Foundation awarded a record $56 million in grants to more than 2,000 nonprofits in 2019. Moore is President of T-Time Productions. Founded in 2006, T-Time produces diverse and inclusive programming and content for various media platforms including television, film, digital and educational distribution. In addition, she is a professor at Providence College, teaching in the MBA, Masters of Urban Education, Global Studies and School of Continuing Education programs as well as implementing and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion pedagogical practices and curricula with the school’s faculty.

- Advertisement -