They’re the dynamic duo of physical therapy

A strong desire to work for themselves and treat clients with more time and individual care prompted Peter Dionisopoulos and Karl Busch to open their own physical therapy company.

The business partners, who were classmates in their physical-therapy doctoral program at the University of Rhode Island, are working to build Dynamic Performance & Rehab LLC.

The company has operated from leased space within a gym at 12 Industrial Lane in Johnston since September 2018.

The company, which charges a flat hourly fee of $130, does not accept insurance. That frees them to take on clients at their own pace, said Dionisopoulos.

As an independent, private company, they can decide how to manage their client loads and create a treatment plan that makes sense for the individual.

“I can treat people the way I think they should be treated; that’s the biggest thing,” he said.

Due to coronavirus precautions, the therapists stopped office visits until at least March 30 and are offering online streaming consultations.

Mary MacDonald is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Macdonald@PBN.com.