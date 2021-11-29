Thielsch Engineering preps next generation of welders for Electric Boat

Building the world’s best submarines requires literally hundreds of millions of welds, which is why General Dynamics Electric Boat (“EB”) is constantly in need of professionally trained welders. The challenge: Identifying and training these professionals while at the same time continuing to build the world’s best submarines.

Rhode Island’s Thielsch Engineering has stepped up to help Electric Boat meet this need. Thielsch has developed and designed an innovative seven-week welder-training program that it conducts for Electric Boat. EB pays for the students to train and, upon passing the course, they get to put on their hard hats and get to work as welders for the company.

Popularity for the program continues to grow. Madison, a student of the training program, says “I like the fact that I’m learning in a classroom but also learning hands-on.” Recently, Thielsch added second-shift classes. In addition, they’re expanding the number of welder booths to allow for more classes and accommodate more students.

Most recently, Thielsch instructors have been running a seven-week welder training class for the Electric Boat Submarine Supply Chain Workforce Development. This specific class is for new hires only, – most of whom have never welded before.

“Organizations like Thielsch are critical to Electric’s Boat ability to develop the next generations of shipbuilders,” says Kathleen Heller, Manager of HR, Training & Talent Development at Electric Boat. “It would be impossible for us to have enough flexibility and capacity to meet our trades demand and we are truly appreciative of the partnership and professionalism that Thielsch brings every day.”

Up next: Thielsch will be qualifying EB’s new welders, after which they will be assigned to their departments to learn their specific roles and responsibilities in building the next great generation of submarines. “Our Instructors’ experience and knowledge, along with their dedication to properly train students the art of welding, ensures future success at Electric Boat,” says Steve Giarusso, the lead instructor for the training at Thielsch.

To find out more about this innovative program, go to: www.gdeb.com/careers, or call (401) 268-2400.

Thielsch Group, Inc. is an employee-owned firm that provides integrated engineering, technical, and laboratory services in the energy, environmental, power generation, water, and process industries. The company employs over 600 people and is headquartered in Cranston, Rhode Island, with offices in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Florida, and Texas.

