Third eastbound travel lane opens on Washington Bridge

PROVIDENCE – As part of the latest effort to encourage smoother traffic flow over the Washington Bridge, the R.I. Department of Transportation opened a third eastbound travel lane on Wednesday morning. With the shift, which Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced plans for in February, the eastbound side of the traffic split now includes three, narrowed travel lanes, up from two. Initially slated for completion before the morning rush hour, an overnight multi-car crash delayed roadwork, said RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin, delaying full reopening until around 7 a.m. Prior to about 6:45 a.m., just one lane of eastbound traffic was open, according to the department's Twitter account. "The first day RIDOT introduces a new traffic pattern often leads to delays as drivers become accustomed to the change," St. Martin said in a statement. "RIDOT will closely monitor traffic flow and make will be adding more signs to guide motorists." RIDOT plans to add a third lane for westbound traffic by April 22, according to a WPRI-TV CBS 12 report, in addition to a new median separating the two sides of the highway. The change narrows travel lanes from 12 to 10 feet wide. The state has posted a 40 mph speed limit over the span, with trucks restricted to the far-right lane each way. When announcing the plan, state officials said that the additional, narrowed lanes would increase motor vehicle capacity on the bridge by 50%. The Federal Highway Administration and engineering consultants confirmed that the eastbound bridge structure can support the additional traffic, the announcement says. The new configuration may cause additional delays at the South Water Street and India Street on-ramp, according to the state. With the change, crews will also remove the Interstate 195 lane reduction near East Shore Expressway and the state line. The westbound Washington Bridge has closed since December, when state officials abruptly closed the major travel corridor after finding significant structural deficiencies. Since that time, major traffic delays have vexed commuters and businesses. The bridge will need to be demolished and replaced, according to RIDOT, with a reopening date eyed for 2026. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.