NEWPORT – Dr. Tenny Thomas began his new role as Newport Hospital’s president and chief medical officer Monday.

Thomas most recently served as chief medical officer of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth, a role he held since 2018.

“I am thrilled to join Newport Hospital’s team of professionals and to work alongside its exceptional team to continue to provide top-notch care to our patients,” said Thomas. “I look forward to continuing the hospital’s legacy of excellence and collaboration with the Newport community to enhance this vital community resource.”

Thomas has also served as chief medical officer at Good Samaritan Medical Center and the chief of the emergency department at Morton Hospital.

A spokesperson for Brown University Health, which operates Newport Hospital, did not immediately answer to Providence Business News' questions about why and when Thomas’ predecessors left their roles.

Hospital for Special Care, a Connecticut-based long-term acute care hospital, in March, according to a news release. Jeffrey Gaines was named Newport Hospital’s chief medical officer in 2019. Gaines’ Linkedin profile indicates he left that role in April.

Thomas is stepping into the role as local leaders are urging Brown Health to keep Newport Hospital’s Noreen Stonor Drexel Birthing Center open. Xay Khamsyvoravong, councilor and former Mayor of Newport, said in a video posted to Instagram Saturday that the health system is considering closing the birthing center amidst budget constraints.

Newport City Council will convene for a special session Tuesday at 7 p.m. to consider passing a resolution urging the health system to keep the birthing center’s doors open. A spokesperson for Brown Health did not respond to PBN’s request for comment on discussions to close the birthing center or the special meeting.

Thomas completed his medical degree at the College of Medicine, Sultan Qaboos University in Oman and did his residency in Emergency Medicine at George Washington University Hospital. He also earned his master’s in health care leadership from Brown University. Thomas is an adjunct faculty member at Brown’s School of Public Health, is board-certified in emergency medicine and a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

“Dr. Thomas is an impressive leader and his passion for advancing healthcare quality and improving patient outcomes will be an asset to Newport Hospital and Brown University Health,” said Sarah Frost, chief of Hospital Operations for Brown Health. “I look forward to partnering with Dr. Thomas to amplify the award-winning care and services that Newport Hospital proudly provides to our community.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com