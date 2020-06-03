Three airlines to resume flights at T.F. Green

WARWICK – After the crushing loss of passenger traffic and flights with the onset of COVID-19, T.F. Green Airport will see resumption of direct-service flights by three airlines this week, the Rhode Island Airport Corp. announced on Wednesday.

American and Southwest Airlines, which both suspended service out of Green in May, will resume daily trips to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., the release stated. Allegiant Air will also resume its twice-weekly service to Cincinnati, Ohio, which ended in September as a seasonal offering.

Iftikhar Ahmad, RIAC president and CEO, in a statement described the resumed services as the first steps toward a “slow but steady return” of the state airport. T.F. Green previously reported a 95% drop in passenger traffic as demand fell beginning in mid-March when the state stay-at-home order began. Many airlines, including Delta, also suspended service, consolidating flights out of Logan International Airport in Boston under federal minimum service guidelines tied to bailout funds.

“It will be many years before we see a return to 2019 passenger levels, but we appreciate the continued efforts of our airline partners to provide safe travel options, as well as the positive attitude of passengers who are taking their own steps to keep themselves and their fellow travelers safe and healthy,” Ahmad said.

- Advertisement -

The Federal Aviation Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency are also donating 182,000 face masks to passengers and airport workers at Green, Block Island State Airport, Newport State Airport, North Central State Airport, Quonset State Airport, and Westerly State Airport.