Three-family home in Wayland Square sells for $1.6M

PROVIDENCE – A three-family home in the Wayland Square area on the city’s East Side recently sold for nearly $1.6 million, according to Churchill & Banks Co., the real estate company that represented the buyer in the deal.

The three-story home at 30 South Angell St., built in 1900, contains nine bedrooms and six full bathrooms, spanning 5,707 square feet of living space.

The property went through a top-to-bottom renovation in 2011, with special attention to fine details, according to Churchill & Banks.

The multifamily home features coffered ceilings, gas-fueled marble fireplaces and a large bank of windows making up the facade, letting in a flood of natural light in each of the units, the real estate company said.

The units feature both hardwood and ceramic flooring, and the home also includes laundry facilities, a 280-square-foot patio and a 400-square-foot two-car garage that provides some off-street parking.

The home and the 0.11-acre lot it is located on were sold by 30-32 South Angell Street LLC, a limited liability company managed by Nicola Savignano, of Beverly, Mass. The sellers in the transaction were represented by Residential Properties Ltd.

The South Angell Street property was bought by Richard Kratzenberg, of Providence.

The home was most recently valued in fiscal year 2022 by Providence assessors as being worth $1.78 million, according to an online city property evaluation database.

