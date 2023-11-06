Three Lifespan hospitals ranked among America’s Best-In-State hospitals

PROVIDENCE – Newsweek has named Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital to its 2024 America’s Best-In-State Hospitals list.

Lifespan Corp. claimed three of the four spots in the Ocean State, with Rhode Island Hospital ranked No. 1 with a score of 81.39%, The Miriam Hospital ranked No. 3 with 79.89% and Newport Hospital ranked No. 4 with 78.18%. South County Health ranked No. 2 in the state with 80.4%.

The America’s Best-In-State Hospitals 2024 ranking was created to help identify top hospitals within each state. Hospitals from all U.S. states were eligible and included in a nationwide survey. The 25 states that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services found to have the most hospitals were surveyed individually, with the remaining states being divided into four regions – Northeast, Midwest, West and South, according to a news release.

Nine hospitals in Massachusetts made the ranking but none were located in Bristol County, Mass.

Four data sources were used for the evaluation:

Nationwide online survey: More than 10,000 medical professionals (doctors, hospital managers, and health care workers) were asked to recommend the best hospitals (in and out of state) based on their expertise.

Quality metrics data: Data from Medicare and Medicare Services available for mortality, safety, readmission, experience, timely and effective care was considered.

Patient experience: Cleanliness of the hospitals and quietness, communication of the nurses/doctors and staff responsiveness, care transition, medicine communication and discharge information.

PROMS Implementation survey: To account for the increasing importance of patient reported outcome measures, or PROMs.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.