Three Lifespan hospitals ranked among America’s Best-In-State hospitals

PROVIDENCE – Newsweek has named Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital to its 2024 America’s Best-In-State Hospitals list.
Lifespan Corp. claimed three of the four spots in the Ocean State, with Rhode Island Hospital ranked No. 1 with a score of 81.39%, The Miriam Hospital ranked No. 3 with 79.89% and Newport Hospital ranked No. 4 with 78.18%. South County Health ranked No. 2 in the state with 80.4%.
The America’s Best-In-State Hospitals 2024 ranking was created to help identify top hospitals within each state. Hospitals from all U.S. states were eligible and included in a nationwide survey. The 25 states that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services found to have the most hospitals were surveyed individually, with the remaining states being divided into four regions – Northeast, Midwest, West and South, according to a news release.
Nine hospitals in Massachusetts made the ranking but none were located in Bristol County, Mass.
Four data sources were used for the evaluation:
- Nationwide online survey: More than 10,000 medical professionals (doctors, hospital managers, and health care workers) were asked to recommend the best hospitals (in and out of state) based on their expertise.
- Quality metrics data: Data from Medicare and Medicare Services available for mortality, safety, readmission, experience, timely and effective care was considered.
- Patient experience: Cleanliness of the hospitals and quietness, communication of the nurses/doctors and staff responsiveness, care transition, medicine communication and discharge information.
- PROMS Implementation survey: To account for the increasing importance of patient reported outcome measures, or PROMs.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.