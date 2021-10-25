3 charged for allegedly running a ‘grandparent scam’ on elderly R.I. residents

PROVIDENCE – Three men have been charged with allegedly participating in a “grandparent scam” designed to defraud 11 elderly Rhode Island residents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island announced Monday.

Bryan Valdez-Espinosa of Union City, N.J., was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud; and Diego A. Alarcon, of Union City, N.J., and Jason Hatcher, of New York City, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The three men are alleged to have contacted elderly Rhode Island residents between June 9 and June 11, posing as the grandparents’ grandchildren and claiming they had been arrested and needed money for bail. Some of the Rhode Islanders were contacted multiple times, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, with callers claiming to be attorneys seeking additional funds due to an increase of bail and more serious charges being brought against the victims’ grandchildren.

Eleven victims allegedly contacted by scammers paid cash payments between $6,000 and $99,225.

Victims were instructed to gather funds and provide the cash to a courier who would arrive at their home the same day; told to send the money to an address in Florida; or to electronically wire the funds to an account in the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. Attorney’s Offce said some victims were told a “gag order” was in effect and that they were prohibited from telling anyone about the case or the cash payments.