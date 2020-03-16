Three people closely tied to local colleges test positive for virus

PROVIDENCE – Three individuals who are closely tied to two local colleges have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

Brown University said Sunday that a member of its community tested positive for the coronavirus. Late Friday, Easton-based Stonehill College said a third-party, non-Stonehill individual who was in close contact with college employees off campus also tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, Stonehill President John F. Denning told the campus community a college employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

Both institutions said students and employees who were in contact with the impacted individuals were notified by local public health officials and are receiving necessary guidance, including self-quarantining.

- Advertisement -

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth is postponing all events through May 31, including both graduation ceremonies scheduled for May 8 (undergraduate) and May 11 (law and graduate).

UMass Dartmouth Chancellor Robert E. Johnson said the university is exploring options in order to honor the graduating students for their academic achievements. He also said the April 1 deadline to file for graduation is unchanged.



UMass Dartmouth will also move to online courses beginning March 23 and residence halls will not admit students for the remainder of the semester without written approval.

Bristol Community College

Bristol Community College said it is extending its spring break to March 27 and classes “may” be moved online from March 30 through April 4. The college expects to announce additional information on that front.

The college also is canceling or postponing any events that may draw crowds of 25 or more people, going in lockstep with Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker’s statewide ban.

New England Institute of Technology

New England Institute of Technology said spring break will be extended by two weeks through April 5. The spring term would tentatively run from April 6 through June 13, New England Tech said.

School offices will remain open, however some nonessential employees may work from home if approved by a supervisor, New England Tech said. The school will also postpone or cancel all upcoming events this month with large crowds expected.

Other local colleges have made similar alterations with programming and campus life in the wake of the outbreak.

Additionally, the R.I. Department of Health is noting 38 locations for parents and schoolchildren to receive free “Grab and Go” meals on its website while public schools across Rhode Island are closed this week. Individuals aged 18 or under are eligible to receive a free meal, and there are no ID or residency requirements, the website said.

However, the child must be present in order for a meal to be received.

(Updated to note Stonehill employee testing positive.)

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.