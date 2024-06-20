Thrive Behavioral Health CEO Kubas-Meyer to retire in October

WARWICK – Thrive Behavioral Health Inc. CEO and President Daniel J. Kubas-Meyer will call it a career later this year.
The local mental health and addiction treatment center announced Thursday that Kubas-Meyer will retire on Oct. 31. He has led Thrive Behavioral Health for the last seven years, first joining the organization when it was then known as The Kent Center before it merged with Riverwood Mental Health Services
– where he served as executive director for 27 years.
Thrive Behavioral Health spokesperson Chelsea DeCesare told Providence Business News via email on Thursday that Kubas-Meyer felt “the time is right” for him to step away and enjoy retirement. “He looks forward to traveling, spending time with his loved ones and pursuing his hobbies like hiking, skiing, gardening, woodworking and cooking. Dan will continue to his work completing surveys for the Home Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities,” DeCesare said.
After working in New York and Connecticut for 10 years, Kubas-Meyer arrived in Rhode Island in 1990 to lead Riverwood prior to its merger with The Kent Center, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was also vice president of behavioral health at Child and Family Services of Newport County for 10 months until July 1998.
During his tenure with Riverwood in 2007, Kubas-Meyer and his staff piloted the housing first approach addressing those experiencing chronic homelessness. The program, Thrive Behavioral Health says, has been one of the most successful in the state, providing low-barrier housing support.
Additionally, Thrive Behavioral Health in 2018 under Kubas-Meyer’s leadership was awarded an expansion grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to begin establishing programs and infrastructure to ultimately transform into a certified community behavioral health clinic. This model increased more access and comprehensive health care for more Rhode Islanders, Thrive Behavioral Health says.
“Under his guidance, Thrive has become a leader in mental health and substance use services in Rhode Island and a visible advocate for the thousands of individuals and families that need these services,” Thrive Behavioral Health board Chairperson Jennifer Wheelehon said in a statement. “We wish Dan all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”
Thrive Behavioral Health is currently seeking Kubas-Meyer’s successor. Those interested in applying for the role can do so through The Moran Co.’s website
