Thrive Behavioral Health collects, distributes gifts to clients

WARWICK – Nearly 100 children and 50 adults in Thrive Behavioral Health Inc.’s youth and family and residential services programs received gifts this month as a result of donations to Thrive’s Making Spirits Bright Gift Gather campaign.

“We are continually amazed at the generosity of our staff and community, which grows every year for this annual holiday celebration,” said Barbara Lamoureux, Thrive’s vice president of youth and family services. “It has been another emotionally draining year for so many, but with the overwhelming response to the Making Spirits Bright Gift Gather we are able to support so many families and adults in our programs. This year we were especially grateful to be able to host an in-person, socially distanced Winter Wonderland Walk-through event and see the joy on the children’s faces as Santa presented them with a gift. We could not have done it without the donations of our many helpful elves in our staff and community.”

During the Winter Wonderland event, held Dec. 15, 63 kids from 36 families received gifts and participated in holiday activities.

Adults in Thrive’s residential services program received gifts a week later during each group home’s holiday party.

- Advertisement -

“It does not matter how old you are; a gift can brighten the spirits of anyone during the holidays, so we were pleased to be able to include our residential clients in the Gift Gather this year,” said Beverly Lachapelle, program manager of residential services. “Our group home staff and clients are like family to each other. Being able to provide gifts to each of these residents makes for a more complete holiday celebration in each group home.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.