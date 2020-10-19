Thrive Behavioral Health honored for support of employees in recovery

WARWICK – Thrive Behavioral Health Inc.’s efforts to support its employees who are recovering from substance use disorder has led to a new designation from Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

Thrive was officially named a Recovery Friendly Workplace during a meeting of the Governor’s Overdose Prevention and Intervention Taskforce on Oct. 14.

The recognition acknowledges organizations’ commitment to employees’ health and well-being.

Thrive has created an inclusive and diverse workplace culture, said Linda Ann Morales, director of human resources.

“This award is a true testament to our efforts to foster an inclusive environment for clients and staff,” Morales said. “I am very proud to work for an organization whose vision and guiding principles promote every individual’s growth, development and recovery.”

The honor comes from Raimondo’s Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative, created to support businesses that make a point of helping employees recover from substance use disorder.

A letter announcing the award reads, “Thrive Behavioral Health’s status as a Recovery Friendly Workplace not only sends a strong message to existing and potential employees about the positive culture of Thrive, it speaks to the importance of implementing a solution-focused approach to addressing addiction and behavioral health head-on.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.