Thrive Behavioral Health welcomes three new board members

WARWICK – Thrive Behavioral Health has announced it has appointed Sharlyn Martinez, Judith Drew and Yonatan de la Cruz to its board of directors.

Beginning this month Martinez, Drew and de la Cruz have joined as at-large members of the health provider’s advisory board.

“We’re proud to welcome Sharlyn, Yonatan, and Dr. Drew, to add to our already robust Board of Directors committed to fulfilling Thrive’s mission and vision,” said Thrive CEO Dan Kubas-Meyer. “Their respective commitment to the underserved and marginalized communities will further elevate the themes of diversity, equity, and inclusion in all that we do.”

Martinez, a Providence-based entrepreneur, heads Sin-cere Consulting Services LLC, which provides a variety of services to support businesses and people in achieving their goals like personalized business growth plans, bookkeeping services, real estate consulting, and more, according to a news release. She also leads Sin-cere Multiservice Inc., which is a non-profit focused on offering youth empowerment and financial literacy programming to support economic independence. - Advertisement -

Drew comes to the board with more than three decades of experience in career, vocational, and education counseling in the frame of disability assessment, according to a news release. She’s also managed her own private practice that spans throughout southern New England, including an almost 18 year career serving as adjunct faculty and program director of the Rehabilitation Counseling Program at Salve Regina University. Along with this, Drew earned her doctoral degree in Rehabilitation from Ohio State University.

With more than six years of experience in the local banking industry, Yonatan has held prominent roles with Santander Bank, Baycoast Bank, Baycoast Mortgage, and is currently branch manager with Centreville Bank in West Warwick according to a news release. He is focused on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion and is a member of several organizations including: the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and has served with Hispanic and DEI related committees with his prior employers. Also, Yonatan earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Puerto Rico.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.