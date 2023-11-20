Thrive Behavioral Health welcomes three new board members

JUDITH DREW, left, Yonatan de la Cruz, middle, and Sharlyn Martinez have all been appointed as members of Thrive Behavioral Health’s board of directors./ COURTESY OF THRIVE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH.

WARWICK – Thrive Behavioral Health has announced it has appointed Sharlyn Martinez, Judith Drew and Yonatan de la Cruz to its board of directors.

Beginning this month Martinez, Drew and de la Cruz have joined as at-large members of the health provider’s advisory board.

