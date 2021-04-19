Thrive, CODAC partner to offer medication, support to treat opioid use

WARWICK – A new partnership between Thrive Behavioral Health and CODAC Behavioral Healthcare is offering people in Kent County access to medication-assisted treatment to help treat opioid addiction.

The program takes place at Thrive’s Warwick location at 50 Health Lane. Medication is administered by CODAC, and support services, including counseling, psychiatric medication management and an outpatient program for simultaneous substance use and mental health issues, are provided by Thrive.

Thrive’s designation as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic positions the organization to incorporate services that complement those it already offers in order to create well-rounded care for all patients.

“We wanted to partner with CODAC not just because they are a statewide leader in the field of opioid use disorder treatment but because their staff employ a service model that seeks to provide both follow-up and multiple avenues of support to better ensure the longevity of recovery,” said Dan Kubas-Meyer, CEO and president of Thrive.

- Advertisement -

CODAC has offered medication-assisted treatment for more than 40 years in Rhode Island.

Linda Hurley, CEO and president of CODAC, said the nonprofit is excited for the new partnership.

“Together, we are moving forward in treating individuals struggling with addiction as patients, just like those facing diabetes or cancer, and offering them the most comprehensive, evidence-based therapeutic approaches available,” Hurley added.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.