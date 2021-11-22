Thundermist earns national recognition for efforts to reduce provider burnout

WOONSOCKET – Thundermist Health Center has earned the Joy in Medicine Health System recognition from the American Medical Association.

The health system is the first in Rhode Island to earn the designation, and is also the first federally qualified health center to do so.

Granted to systems that are making visible efforts to support well-being and reduce burnout among medical providers, the recognition has been granted to 44 health care organizations nationwide.

“As an organization, we pride ourselves on taking exceptional care of some of Rhode Island’s most marginalized patients and communities,” said Dr. David Bourassa, Thundermist’s chief medical officer. “One thing that sets us apart from other organizations is our attention to caring for our caregivers. We act in accordance with our belief that our patients will not thrive without our exceptional health care workers.”

Organizations that apply for the Joy in Medicine distinction are scored on competency in commitment, assessment, leadership, practice environment efficiency, teamwork and support.

Dr. Joline MacFarlan, who practices at Thundermist, says she feels supported by the health system.

“We have a wonderful culture of respect and compassion that permeates the clinical teams and Thundermist leadership,” MacFarlane said. “I appreciate that, as an organization, Thundermist has been responsive and creative in addressing the unique stressors that have affected health care workers and our families during the pandemic. I’m very grateful to be a part of the team here.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.