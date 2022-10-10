Thundermist Health Center opens location in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT – Thundermist Health Center opened a new location in Narragansett on Sept. 1, expanding access to health care into southern Rhode Island.

Thundermist South County Pediatrics, located at 360 Kingstown Road, will offer integrated primary care, behavioral health, dental care and social services to 3,000 patients in the area.

Thundermist will celebrate the opening of Thundermist South County Pediatrics with an open house for patients, parents and the community on Saturday, Oct. 15.

“Thundermist Health Center is committed to the community of South County,” said Dr. Christopher Klaus, medical director of Thundermist Health Center of South County. “Thundermist will now care for more than 10,000 patients at our offices in Wakefield and Narragansett. The Thundermist care team is ready to meet each patient’s unique needs.”

South County Pediatrics was previously owned by Dr. David Chronley, who retired on Aug. 31 after turning the practice over to Thundermist. Three primary care providers will work in the center: Tina Butler, Abram Collard and Laura Chaviano Chong.

“I’m excited to return to Thundermist Health Center,” said Butler, who previously served as a pediatric nurse practitioner at South County Pediatrics. “Patients will continue to see familiar faces and get high-quality care. There will be more services available to them than ever before.”

The acquisition also creates 13 new jobs in South County, bringing Thundermist’s total staff in the area to 100.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer.