Thundermist’s $8.6M dental care center opens in West Warwick

WEST WARWICK – Thundermist Health Center has officially opened a new dental facility at 5 Washington St., which the center describes as a state-of-the-art building that will increase access to high-quality dental care for more than 5,500 Rhode Islanders.

This facility, which cost $8.6 million and opened July 24, will help alleviate long waits for care, center officials say.

“I care for patients every day and see firsthand the need for high-quality dental care,” said Dr. Eric Prosseda, chief dental officer. “The need in our community has never been greater. This new dental building will help ensure our community has access to the care they need.”

Thundermist says it receives more than 45,000 phone calls annually from people in Rhode Island in need of dental care. This $8.6 million investment in the community will bring needed dental care to nearly 6,000 more people.

The new space is bright and spacious. It features 21 dental rooms where patients will receive care. The facility was purposefully built in a trauma-informed way, understanding that patients have unique needs to consider in the design, Thundermist says. For example, each dental room has an open feeling, alleviating anxiety many patients experience when visiting the dentist. Large windows bring natural light into rooms. The design and features consider each patient’s unique needs.

Thundermist Health Center’s mission is to provide care to everyone regardless of ability to pay and accepts most insurances and offers a sliding-scale fee based on income and family size. People who are often turned away by other dental providers due to their inability to pay can get care at Thundermist. The health center also has a social services team, including insurance navigators who can help patients get enrolled in coverage.

“When I came to my first visit at the new building, I couldn’t believe how spacious and comfortable I felt in a dental office,” said Edward Dalton, a Thundermist dental patient. “This new building is so exciting because now even more people, just like me, can get dental care even if they can’t pay. When I first came to Thundermist, I was in a very difficult financial situation, and I didn’t know what I would do to take care of my teeth. I was in a lot of pain and Thundermist told me I needed an emergency extraction. They saw me right away. The experience changed my life and the way I look at dental care.”

Thundermist hired 14 additional dental employees to meet the needs of its patients and community. More than 40 health care professionals work in the building. The building was funded in part by a $1.6 million capital campaign with gifts from Delta Dental of Rhode Island, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, Centreville Bank and other donors.

Delta Dental of Rhode Island was the first community partner to invest in the project. Its gift helped create momentum to make the building a reality.

“Delta Dental of Rhode Island is proud to support Thundermist’s West Warwick expansion,” said Joseph R. Perroni, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Rhode Island. “At Delta Dental, we are committed to creating a meaningful, long-lasting, positive impact in the communities we serve. By working with organizations like Thundermist, we are supporting our mission of creating more equitable access to high-quality dental care.”

“We are immensely grateful for our generous donors and community partners who supported the ‘Building a Community of Smiles’ capital campaign,” said Jeanne LaChance, CEO and president of Thundermist Health Center. “We are happy to remain a part of Arctic Village and bring a long-vacant building back to life.”

The new building is in the heart of the Arctic section of West Warwick, easy for patients to access with several parking options and public transportation nearby. Thundermist worked closely with town officials to revitalize a long-vacant building.

“The new Thundermist Dental building fits perfectly into our revitalization plan,” said Jim Marsh, chairman of the Arctic Village Redevelopment Agency. “We look forward to working with Thundermist on future projects in our community, as the services they provide are critical to our community’s health and well-being.”