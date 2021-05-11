Tickets for Newport Folk summer events to go on sale May 18

NEWPORT – Tickets to the Newport Folk’s two summer events will go on sale on May 18, at 11 a.m., Newport Festivals Foundation Inc. announced Tuesday.

The two three-day events, which the organization is calling the “2021 Folk On events,” will be held on July 23-25 and July 26-28.

Both will operate at 50% capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related regulations, and will take place across two main stages, the organization said.

The two events were said to be unique from one another but both will feature performances, storytelling and workshops.

- Advertisement -

The Newport Folk Festival, typically held each year at Fort Adams State Park, did not take place last year due to the pandemic. The events this summer will be held in place of the traditional, larger, three-day festival.

Full details of the events’ COVID-19 safety protocols were not yet outlined due to the changing nature of the pandemic, but the organization said in its announcement, “Please note that you will most likely be subject to certain health protocols required at the time of the event that could include proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, temperature checks, social distancing and mask-wearing.”

The organization also noted that while children will be allowed to attend the event, it will not be selling children tickets this year, but noted that children under 2 years old will be admitted for free.

The organizations is only offering three-day passes this year, which will be for sale for $230 plus fees.

More information may be found online.