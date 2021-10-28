Tidewater Landing project gets R.I. CRMC approval for soccer stadium

PAWTUCKET – The stadium portion of the Tidewater Landing project in Pawtucket that’s being planned next to the Seekonk River received approval from the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council during its Oct. 19 meeting.

The CRMC approved variances and drastically reduced a fee associated with the proposed $63 million sports complex, one component of the overall $284 million Tidewater Landing project planned by Fortuitous Partners LLC, which also includes residential, retail and restaurant properties, along with a parking garage, at the former Tidewater gas plant site next to the riverfront.

The variances allow the Tidewater project to use filling within 50 feet of the river, and to construct the stadium right next to the river despite a 25-foot setback requirement.

The fee reduction allows the developers to pay $5,000 instead of the estimated $227,000 to $259,000 application fee that would otherwise be expected for the $63 million stadium portion of the project, according to a memo from CRMC Executive Director Jeffrey Willis.

- Advertisement -

The council opted for the fee reduction instead of a flat-out waiver after Pawtucket and Fortuitous Partners jointly requested a complete waiver.

The application for variances was submitted by National Grid, the owner of the 14-acre former gas plant site off Taft Street, which is now being leased by Fortuitous Partners.

Fortuitous, in its master plan submitted to the city earlier this year, anticipated breaking ground on the sports complex this fall, with hopes of finishing it and other elements of the first phase of the Tidewater Landing project by 2024.

Further plans for a hotel and event center, as well as parking improvements related to the development, are planned under a second phase that’s anticipated to begin in 2025 and finish by 2027, according to the developer.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.