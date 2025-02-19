Tidewater Landing stadium to host Boston women’s rugby team in May

By
-
THE STADIUM at Tidewater Landing in Pawtucket will host the Boston Banshees, of the new Women's Elite Rugby league, in May. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FC

PAWTUCKET – Another variation of football will be coming to the stadium at Tidewater Landing in May. Women’s Elite Rugby announced Wednesday that as part of the league’s inaugural season – which begins in March – the Boston Banshees will play three matches in early May at the new 10,500-seat venue along the Seekonk River.

